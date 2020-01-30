Latest Metro

After one dead, police release ikokwu4 with torture marks, fail to establish case against them (photos)

January 30, 2020
After one dead, police release ikokwu4 with torture marks, after failing to establish case against them
By Ripples Nigeria

On December 19, 2019, the Nigerian Police arrested five men in Rivers State for alleged car theft.

One of them, Chima Ikwunado, died in police detention, supposedly owing to the severe torture they were subjected to.

The other four men, Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji, Ifeanyi Onyekwere, were later tagged and referred to as Ikokwu4, because they were mechanics at the popular Ikokwu motor spareparts market in the state.

However, on Wednesday January 29, 2020, the four men were released, with injuries on their bodies, reflecting torture marks they had received while in police custody.

They were set free after the state Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) announced that they could not prove any criminal case against them.

Read also: EFCC arrests landlord of suspected internet fraudsters

Earlier, the owners of the cars the suspect were said to have stolen, Eradiri Erepamo and Chinedu Ezenwaliri had said that their vehicles were not stolen but given to the arrested men for repair.

In its report, the DPP instructed the prison authorities to urgently release the four detained men because no criminal case was established against them.

Members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), members of the public, journalists, members of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, were all around to witness the release of the Ikokwu4 at the Rivers State Judiciary Complex premises on Wednesday.

These groups, as well as business operators in Ikokwu motor spareparts market protested and publicly decried the travails of the suspects while they were in captivity.

After one dead, police release ikokwu4 with torture marks, after failing to establish case against them After one dead, police release ikokwu4 with torture marks, after failing to establish case against them After one dead, police release ikokwu4 with torture marks, after failing to establish case against them

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!