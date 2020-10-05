After one year without manager, Super Falcons get new coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the appointment of American coach, Randy Waldrum as the new manager of the Super Falcons.

The Nigerian women’s national team have not had a head coach since the formal departure of Thomas Dennerby in October 2019.

Waldrum will continue from where Dennerby left off. The Swede left his position as Falcons coach after the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Waldrum will work with former Falcons goalkeeper Ann Chiejine, who is the first Assistant Coach.

Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second Assistant Coach while Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers’ trainer.

Recall that in October 2017, Waldrum was appointed to be technical adviser and head coach of the Falcons ahead of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualification, but he turned down the offer.

He went on to serve as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers in December 2017.

Waldrum was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team between 2014 and 2016.

