After Osinbajo’s presidential declaration, Tinubu meets APC Govs

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday met with governors on the platform of the party under the auspices of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Though details of the meeting have not been revealed, it is coming a few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

Insiders reveal that 14 governors are already in the meeting with the APC leader who is also a top contender for the 2023 presidency.

Some of the governors in attendance at the meeting include Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Abubakar Bagudu, Kebbi Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, amongst others.

Osinbajo had made his presidential ambition known on Monday after he hosted the APC governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening, where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.

