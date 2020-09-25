After ousting President Keita, Mali set to swear in interim president | Ripples Nigeria

Troubled West Africa country, Mali, will swear in its interim president, Bah N’Daou into office on Friday, five weeks after the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta following last month’s coup.

Bah N’Daou, a former defence minister, was picked by the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, to head a transitional government until elections are held while Col Goita will be his vice-president.

The new government is expected to be in office for a transition period of 18 months that will lead to an election.

This came after West African bloc; ECOWAS hinted that it may lift the sanctions imposed on Mali following last month’s coup which witnessed the overthrow of President Keïta.

This was made known on Wednesday when the ECOWAS envoy led by former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, said on his arrival in Mali that the military officers who overthrew President Keïta were acceding to international calls for a transition to civilian rule.

His comments suggest the West African regional body could accept the appointment of a former defence minister, Bah N’Daou, as interim president, with the coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, as vice-president.

