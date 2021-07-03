After over 10 years, Lagos-Badagry Expressway to be completed December —LASG

The Lagos State Government and CCECC the contractor in charge of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway project, have promised to complete the project by December.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this while reacting to comments on the agony and hardship road users and commuters encounter daily on the road.

She, however, appealed to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the contractor to ensure speedy delivery of the project, promising that the completed section of the road will be opened to vehicular movement immediately.

According to Adeyoye, as part of efforts to boost international economic activities, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration prioritised construction of the road because of its “economic importance to the African Sub-Region and the gateway of Nigeria that connects Seme, Republic of Benin and other neighbouring countries”

She said in fulfilment of the promise of Mr. Governor, the Agboju to the Tradefair segment of the road was delivered last year and already, the contractors have completed the 10 lanes from Mile 2 to Volks and the Lagos bound service lane from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The scope of works, according to Adeyoye, include the provision of Lay-bys for buses and service ducts, construction of Pedestrian Bridges, BRT Bus stops, Park & Ride and BRT depots, Tolled link interchanges, Flyovers, Construction of Toll Plazas, Road Markings, Road signs and traffic lights and landscaping.

In her words: “The completion of the reconstruction and upgrading of the 60km Lagos /Badagry Expressway from Eric Moore to Okokomaiko, which would comprise two toll lanes, two service lanes, one Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, Central Reserve for two-way light Rail Mass Transit and other support infrastructures, is aimed at easing the movement of human and material goods on the international highway and to also serve as a boost to international trade”.

In the same vein, the Project Manager of CCECC, Jiang Yaowu, during a recent visit to the construction site by reporters, explained that the delay in the delivery is caused by traffic management challenges following the huge population of people using the road daily.

According to him, more than 26,000 vehicles ply the road daily, adding that this has contributed to safety and security challenges on the site.

Yaowu, however, promised that the road component of the project will be completed by the end of the year.

On the Bridge components, Yaowu said that construction works will be completed before the end of the year 2022. He disclosed that the Lagos State Government is aware of the current situation and that both parties are maintaining cordial synergy and cooperation to ameliorate the hardship faced by motorists.

While commending the various Military and Para-military formations especially, Ojo Military Cantonment, Department of State Security, Naval Officers Wives Association and the Nigeria Police for their cooperation so far, he said, palliative measures will be taken to ensure that the Trade Fair to Okokomaiko segment of the road is motorable round the year

