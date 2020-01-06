After payment of N1.4m ransom, kidnapped Adamawa doctor regains freedom

A doctor with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yola, identified as Abdurrahman Muhammad Kawuyo who was kidnapped on Sunday by heavily armed men has finally regained freedom after his family paid N1,450,000 ransom requested by his abductors.

Dr. Kuwayo who was taken from his Lakare residence in Yola South Local Government Area by gunmen believed to be herdsmen, returned home on Monday according to a family source.

His release was confirmed on Monday via a release on the official social media handle of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

The association said, “Good morning distinguished senior colleagues and colleagues. Our colleague/brother, Dr Kawuyo has been released. Thank you all for your prayers and support. May the Almighty God continue to protect us all from criminals.”

The NMA chairman for Adamawa State, Dr. Tounde Elijah, who later spoke on the development, said Dr. Kawuyo’s release is not enough reason to celebrate.

“It is not enough to relax. We have to think of how to protect who would be next,” he said.

He urged the authorities to do something about constant kidnapping in the land.

“We’re aggrieved. The rate of kidnapping is so alarming. We must tell the government that our hard-earned sweat isn’t for kidnappers or any criminal,” he said.

