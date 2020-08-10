After political voyage from APC to PDP, Ondo Dep Gov Agboola now cleared by ZLP as guber candidate

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has been cleared by the leadership of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to contest the October 10 governorship election on the platform of the party.

Ajayi, who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after falling out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he contested for the party’s ticket but lost, has been in discussions with the state and national leaders of the ZLP.

According to reports, a former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko is one of the leaders of the ZLP, who has endorsed Ajayi, after giving him conditions to be met.

Mimiko, who served out his two terms in 2016, was reported to have told Ajayi that he must be willing to complete some of his abandoned projects and also pick his deputy candidate from his (Mimiko’s) camp.

Confirming his clearance by the ZLP, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, said: “He has been cleared and no going back on that again. He is ZLP candidate”.

He added that a formal defection from the PDP would be done before the end of the week.

