After public outcry, police summon hotelier who planted cameras in rooms

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday said it has summoned the owner of Pavilion Hotel, Ayepe in the Odogbolu area of the state over alleged invasion of privacy of guests at the hotel.

The summon by the police is coming on the heels of discovery of closed circuit television cameras in the rooms at the hotel.

A video that went viral online showed some guests at the hotel lamenting the discovery, as one of the guests is seen removing a camera planted in an air conditioning unit.

The guest said: “This is a room in the hotel we are sleeping in in Ayepe; we just found out that there is a camera installed in every room. These are the four we removed from other rooms; this is the fifth room and we just found out that there is a camera inside.

“The cameras have recorded my brother’s and mother’s nakedness. Imagine, you are putting cameras in our rooms, infringing on people’s privacy, seeing people’s nakedness.”

This led to general outcry, as Nigerians condemned the action of the hotel and called on the police to investigate the allegation.

While confirming the summon, the state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “The owner of the hotel stays in Lagos and the Divisional Police Officer in Odogbolu has invited him. We are expecting him to come and state his reasons for doing so.”

