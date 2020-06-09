After release from prison, Orji Kalu returns to Senate

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzi Kalu, on Tuesday returned to the plenary of the Senate.

Kalu had been in prison since late last year after he was convicted for stealing N7.1 billion, while serving as the governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007.

He was, however, released from prison last week Wednesday, after the Appeal Court had declared his trial as a nullity, and ordered a retrial.

Following his release, he joined his colleagues this Tuesday and was officially welcomed by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

