Politics
After sack ex-NPA MD, Hadiza Bala, returns to activism, decries worsening insecurity in Nigeria
Former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala Usman has lamented the ongoing insecurity crises in Nigeria, stressing its implications for Nigerians.
Hadiza spoke in the context of the commemoration of eight years after the Chibok girls were abducted in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.
In recent times, several states in the country, including Kaduna, Plateau, Zamfara, Benue and others, have witnessed large number of terrorist attacks.
The volatile security situation made northern elders demand the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Hadiza, who reacted through her verified Twitter handle, condemned the situation and demanded swift actions from the government to secure release of victims.
Read also: Suspended NPA boss, Hadiza Usman, speaks on location of unremitted funds amid probe
“It is 8 years today since 276 girls were abducted in Chibok Secondary School, 109 still remain in captivity. Many more girls, boys and indeed citizens of all ages have been abducted from schools, communities and while enroute on journeys”, she wrote.
Usman, a co-coordinator of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which came to life on the heels of the Chibok abductions had been very active in the movement’s activities until she was appointed a managing director of the NPA.
She had thereafter gone silent on issues around activism, or matters critical of the government.
She was however recently shown the way out of the appointment after a fall out with the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
