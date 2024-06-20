After sack of council chairmen, Rivers prepares for LG elections amid tension

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced the commencement of the local government election process, following the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen and councillors in the state’s 23 local government areas.

This development comes after a crisis erupted in the state, triggered by the swearing-in of caretaker committee chairmen by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

RSIEC Chairman Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd.) has invited all political parties, stakeholders, traditional rulers, security agencies, religious organizations, and the media to a meeting on July 1st to unveil the timetable and guidelines for the 2024 Local Government Elections.

The meeting is scheduled for July 1st at the RSIEC Headquarters in Port Harcourt. The invitation was extended to all registered political parties, civil society groups, non-governmental organizations, community-based groups, and the electorate.

The notice reads, “The Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebell, hereby invites: Leaders of all registered Political Parties, Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies, Religious Organizations, The Media, Professional Organizations, Civil Society Groups, Non-Governmental Organizations Community Based Groups and the Electorate to a general stakeholders meeting on Monday, 1s July 2024 at the RSIEC Headquarters, 239-243 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“The highlight of the meeting will be the unveiling of the timetable and guidelines for the 2024 Local Government Elections in the State. All concerned should be seated at the RSIEC Auditorium by 09:45 am, please.”

This development marks a significant step towards resolving the political tensions in Rivers State, as the election process is expected to bring a new leadership to the local government councils.

The meeting on July 1st will set the stage for the elections, and all eyes are on RSIEC to ensure a free, fair, and credible process.

