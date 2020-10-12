After SARS disbandment, protesters block Lekki, make more demands

There was a massive gridlock on the Lekki Toll Gate as EndSARS protesters shutdown the expressway on Monday morning.

The EndSARS protesters hit the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, to resume demonstrations despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protesters on Sunday announced that workers and other commuters would be affected.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had also on Sunday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the police unit after days of online and offline protests.

The protesters are demanding that the authorities go beyond disbandment of SARS and carry out psychological evaluation and re-trainig of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed.

They are also demanding the release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

The protesters however, called for increased salaries for police officers and the establishment of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days.

