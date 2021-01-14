After seven months in detention, military court releases soldier who criticised Buratai

A military court sitting in Sokoto has released a soldier, Lance Corporal Idakpini Martins, who was detained for allegedly criticising the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, last year.

The soldier’s lawyer, Tope Akinyode, confirmed his release to journalists on Thursday.

He said his client had been granted bail.

He was arrested by the Nigerian Army on June 23, 2020, after he criticised Buratai on video for allegedly failing to provide adequate resources to soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in North-East.

Idakpini said the army chief had failed by “failing to provide adequate resources to soldiers combating Boko Haram.”

He also challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to show greater seriousness in the fight against the insurgents.

The soldier was denied legal representation for several months until his lawyer filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

