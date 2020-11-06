After several hours, fire fighters still battle fire at Oando tank farm

Several hours after the Oando tank farm was engulfed in fire, firemen are still battling to quench the fire totally.

The fire at the Oando fuel tank farm at Ijora area of Lagos started around 12:20 p.m on Thursday and was still burning as at 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

Director-General of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said “all appropriate measures to combat the flames and prevent secondary incidents have been taken.”

According to the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the combined response team of public and private stakeholders has managed to localise the fire and prevent it from spreading to any secondary site or adjoining locations.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The fire responders include those from the Federal Fire Service, LASG Fire Service, Nigerian Navy Fire Fighters, UBA Fire Service, Forte Oil Fire Service and Officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

