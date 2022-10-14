After stellar performance, Uzoho says playing in Old Trafford a dream come true

Following his incredible performance on Thursday night, Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has said playing in the home ground of Manchester United was a dream come true for him.

For his Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia, Uzoho was in excellent form despite being defeated 1-0 by the Red Devils in the Europa League, thanks to a late Scot McTominay goal.

Due to an injury, Uzoho was selected to replace Omonia’s first-choice goalkeeper Fabiano.

The Nigeria international went on to make 12 saves, nine of which were in the box, and he also won all of his aerial duels.

And after stopping players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Antony thanks to his impressive performance, Uzoho majored on the performance during the post-game press conference.

“I am not disappointed (about the loss) because we had a wonderful game, but I would have rather that we get a point. However, I’m glad because it’s a difficult stadium for big players to play in, so I’m happy,” said Uzoho

“It’s a dream come through for me. I have dreamt of playing here for a long time so when I saw the draw and figured that I will be playing in Old Trafford I wanted to play and I got the opportunity to play here.”

On whether his performance against United was the best in his career, Uzoho said: “Arguably yes I think so and I’m proud of my teammates because it was not a one-man job. We gave everything on the field and like I said I’m happy with my performance.“

The defeat against United was Omonia’s fourth in the group which saw them place bottom.

