After Thiago and Mane, Liverpool’s Shaqiri tests positive for coronavirus

No less than three players from the Liverpool squad have tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest being Xherdan Shaqiri.

The club had previously announced the positive tests of midfielder Thiago Alcantara and forward, Sadio Mane.

Shaqiri, who is currently on international duty with Switzerland, is now self-isolating, according to the Swiss FA.

The 28-year-old will miss Switzerland’s friendly game and their Nations League fixtures, as he is to isolate for at least 10 days according to Swiss covid-19 guidelines.

Shaqiri has played once for Liverpool this season, in the Carabao Cup at Lincoln on 24 September, and has not made a Premier League matchday squad.

Switzerland are due to play Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, before Nations League matches against Spain and Germany on 10 and 13 October respectively.

