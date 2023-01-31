Politics
After threat of arrest, Emefiele finally appears before Reps committee
After weeks of playing hide and seek with the National Assembly and with a threat of arrest hanging over him, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, finally appeared before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the controversial Naira redesign.
Emefiele appeared before the House Committee at about 12:30 and went straight into a closed-door meeting with the principal officers of the House.
The Reps had summoned Emefiele over the crisis caused by the redesign of some naira notes and the difficulty Nigerians have been facing in exchanging the old naira notes with new ones.
The Ad-hoc Committee headed by Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, was set up by the House to investigate the crisis.
But for weeks, Emefiele had played around with the Committee by bringing up different excuses on why he could not appear before it.
Read also:OLD NAIRA: CBN’s Emefiele insensitive —LCCI ex-DG, Yusuf
His antics led to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, threatening
to mandate the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to arrest and force the CBN governor to appear before the panel, insisting that the deadline breached the provision of Section 20(3) of the CBN Act.
“I have no choice now. On Tuesday when we resume, we will invoke the provisions of Section 89 of the Constitution.
“The President has been very clear. The President gave the approval based on what he knows and what he has been told.
“So, on Tuesday, this House will follow its procedure, the normal procedure, and invoke the provisions of Section 89 to compel the governor of the CBN and the directors,” Gbajabiamila had said.
