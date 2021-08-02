Politics
After three months, Gov Uzodinma denies sacking Attorney-General
The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has recalled his sacked Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, who he sacked among 19 other Commissioners, on May 12, retaining eight other Commissioners.
The governor on Monday (today) retraced his steps, saying he never sacked Akaolisa, who is currently slammed with a five-year ban from practising as a lawyer by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.
Speaking in a statement, the state Commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the governor never sacked Akaolisa as the Chief Law Officer of the state.
The statement read, “The Imo state government wishes to acknowledge that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barr C O C Akaolisa, was never among the commissioners dropped when the executive Council was dissolved a few weeks ago.
READ ALSO Ihedioha tackles Gov Uzodinma over claims on Imo IGR profile
“This error which occurred when I was announcing the commissioners retained by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma, is highly regretted. I accept responsibility for this error.
“Consequently, the government has directed that the Hon Attorney General and commissioner for justice, Barr C.O C Akaolisa should immediately resume his normal duties as he was never dropped from the state cabinet.”
