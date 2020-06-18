After two rejections, VON DG wants Magu’s name resent to NASS for confirmation as EFCC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to resend the name of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive head of the anti-graft agency.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu made the call on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his office in Abuja, while hosting Magu who paid him a courtesy visit.

Okechukwu said, “Accordingly, for Magu having passed through the crucible, for Magu having contained the furnace of corruption merchants that fight back on a daily basis, for Magu having endured the murder of his Police guard and all manner of atrocities, we earnestly plead with Mr. President to please confirm Magu’s chairmanship.”

He said the confirmation would spur Magu to cover harder grounds and assuage those who cite lopsided anti-graft war.

Magu has continued to serve in acting capacity since his appointment as the EFCC boss in 2015, by Buhari.

Buhari had two times sent his name to the 8th Senate for confirmation as the substantive EFCC chairman, but the then federal lawmakers, led by Bukola Saraki, rejected the request in those two occasions.

They even asked Buhari to remove him as the EFCC boss, citing allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Okechukwu, while hosting Magu, also expressed appreciation to President Buhari for approving the ownership of a forfeited property for the Voice of Nigeria, thereby making the media outfit a landlord.

“In 2019, by God’s grace, VON became a landlord, the owner of this imposing corporate headquarters, courtesy of President Buhari’s anti-graft war in which Magu is a frontline commander,” VON DG said.

In his response, Magu expressed humility and appreciation to God who made it possible for VON to benefit from the impact of the president’s anti-graft war. He expressed resolve to carry on the mandate thrust on the EFCC with greater strength and courage.

