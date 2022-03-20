After visit to Yahaya Bello, ex-Super Eagles players call on Tinubu, Taribo West prays ahead of 2023 poll (Video)

A group of former international and former players in the nation’s national football team, Super Eagles, at the weekend paid a courtesy visit to a presidential aspirant, and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a video shared online, former Nigerian footballer-tunes pastor, Taribo West was seen saying a word of prayer at the event for the 2023 presidential ambition of Tinubu.

The ex-Super Eagles defender prayed for the restoration of Nigeria to its rightful place via Tinubu.

Other notable Nigerian football veterans present were Austiin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo, as well as Victor Ikpeama and Peter Rufai.

Tinubu who clocks 70 years later I this month has declared his bid for the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections, and there are plans to host a novelty match in his honour.

Some of the same players had equally paid a visit to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State last year prior to a novelty match between the state executive council team and the combined sets of 1994 and 1996 ex-Super Eagles at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, the state capital.

At that time, there were insinuations that the Kogi Governor was gearing up to contest for the seat of Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Taribo West, a UEFA cup champion with Inter Milan became a pastor after his footballing days.

