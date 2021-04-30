Ag. IGP begins overhauling of security architecture to tackle insecurity in SE, SS | Ripples Nigeria

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has moved to put an end to the worsening security situation in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria.

The regions have been experiencing series of violence of late, including deadly attacks on security agents.

In a statement by the Police on Friday, it was revealed that a new Commissioner of Police has taken over at the Anambra Command, as well as several other strategic moves made.

Full Police statement:

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the posting of CP Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security. CP Chris Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, fsi who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones. A total of two (2) Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), fourteen (14) Assistant Commissioners of Police and other mid-level officers were affected.

