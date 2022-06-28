Again, actress Chacha Eke ends marriage with husband, Austin Faani

Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke has announced via her Instagram page that her marriage with her director husband, Austin Faani has ended.

According to the announcement published on Monday night, the actress mentioned that she had to leave the marriage based on recurring domestic violence issues.

Further, the actress apologized to her followers and fans across the world for creating the illusion of a “perceived paradise” on social media. Chacha went on to reveal that “she has been living a lie”.

This would be the second time in two years that the actress would be ending her marriage with Austin Faani. In October 2020, she alleged that she was assaulted by her movie director husband before she quickly reversed her claim.

In her latest outcry on IG, the actress admitted that she was indeed abused and she is now “officially done with the marriage”.

Read her full statement below.

“NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years.True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.

Ps: old photo.”

