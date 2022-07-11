Again, Asari-Dokubo attacks Kanu, dares IPOB

Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has once again unleashed a barrage of attack on leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, while also daring the group to attack him as he is ready for them.

In a Facebook Live video on Sunday night, Dokubo who has been having a running battle with Kanu who was his former ally, said he was standing by his earlier threat of ‘smoking out Kanu’ and making sure the Biafran agitator pays for his ‘sins.’

“When I say I will smoke Nnamdi Kanu out, you people thought I was joking. I don’t just talk, when I talk, I activate.

“So, me, I ready for attack by IPOB. I’m used to being attacked. Everybody was afraid. I busted you people. You are cannibals. I busted you, because I don’t just talk, I act.”

This will not be the first time Dokubo will be attacking Kanu since they fell out over differences in ideology and mode of achieving the Biafran Republic.

On different occasions, the former Ijaw Youth Council leader had called out the IPOB leader and regularly accused Kanu of several criminal acts including using the group to defraud prominent Igbo people.

On more than one occasion, Dokubo had also accused Kanu and IPOB of masterminding the killing of innocent people in the South-East.

