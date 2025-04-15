Again, Atiku laments rising insecurity, says Tinubu govt has failed Nigerians

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticized the federal government over its handling of the country’s worsening security crisis, describing recent killings and attacks as evidence of a “total collapse” of national security under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

Atiku’s comments followed a series of fatal attacks in Plateau and Borno states, including a massacre in Zike community and Kimakpa in the Kwali district of Bassa LGA, Plateau State, where at least 47 people were reported dead.

The resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and increased kidnappings in Borno have also drawn concern from Governor Babagana Zulum and traditional rulers.

In a statement issued Tuesday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Atiku expressed outrage over the scale of the violence and accused the Tinubu administration of failing in its most fundamental responsibility—protecting lives and property.

“It is regrettable and entirely unacceptable that these Nigerians had to lose their lives as a result of the incompetence of the Tinubu-led administration,” he wrote. “The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. Unfortunately, President Tinubu has failed these citizens and continues to fail them.”

Referencing ongoing terrorist activities in Borno, Atiku highlighted remarks made by Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, who both decried the loss of territory and lives to insurgents. “These disturbing developments underscore the total collapse of the current administration’s security policy and architecture,” he said.

Atiku also criticized the prolonged delay in prosecuting suspected terrorists, some of whom have been in custody since 2016, calling it a grave failure that emboldens criminals and demoralizes the security forces.

“If the same level of urgency and energy were devoted to the prosecution of terrorists as we have seen applied to the trials of political critics, we would have sent a clear and forceful message that crime has consequences,” he said. “Instead, justice is being delayed, and our security forces are being demoralized.”

He urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to prioritize the prosecution of terrorists and establish special courts to fast-track trials, insisting that the justice system must not signal leniency towards terrorism.

Atiku also voiced alarm over reports that armed groups are entering Nigeria through porous borders to perpetrate attacks, describing the situation as a “national disgrace” and a glaring sign of a failed security framework.

“Condemnation after the fact is not enough,” he said. “What is needed are proactive, preventive actions. As long as these criminals face no real consequences, they will continue to return to inflict more pain on innocent people.”

