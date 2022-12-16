Again, Atiku promises to help Igbo produce President after his tenure

The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has again promised to help the Igbos produce a president after his tenure if he gets elected.

The former vice president who made the promise on Thursday at the flag off of his presidential rally at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital, also said he would make the Onitsha port fully functional if elected as president come 2023.

Describing himself as the “stepping stone” to the Igbos getting a president of their own, Atiku said he foresees an Igbo man taking over from him.

“I’m going to be the stepping stone to Igbo presidency. I have shown it by my actions because this is the third time I will be contesting with an Igbo man as my running mate.

“If you really want to produce a president, then vote Atiku/Okowa. I thank you for this wonderful reception and we promise not to disappoint you.”

The presidential candidate also described Governor Chukwuma Soludo as a trusted partner he would need to move Nigeria forward if elected in 2023.

“On our arrival today we visited Governor Soludo and he said to me that he believe that I will work when I win.

“So, he urged me to reconstruct the federal roads and control erosion menace in the state, as Anambra is regarded as erosion headquarters in the country. And I promised him I will do that.

This is not the first time Atiku would be referring to his ascension as a precursor for the South East tonproduce a President. He had at an earlier event also stated that he would work towards a president of south east extraction if voted in 2023.

