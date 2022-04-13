Again, bandits abduct female students of Zamfara College

Heavily armed bandits have abducted female students of the Zamfara State College of Health Technology, in Tsafe local government area of the state.

According to the state police spokesman, Mohammed Shehu who confirmed the attack in a statement on Wednesday, the students were abducted on Tuesday night, when the bandits attacked their private hostel located opposite the school at around 11.24 pm.

Shehu said the bandits broke into the rented apartment and abducted five female students but one managed to escape from the bandits.

“Yes, some female students of the Zamfara College of Health Technology were kidnapped by bandits on Tuesday night.

“But it was not inside the school as some people have been saying. But the attack was in an off-campus area.

“Five female students were abducted but one of them escaped while they were being taken into the forest and she has now returned home. The remaining four are with the bandits,” he said.

Shehu added that the state police command has drafted a special force alongside other security personnel to rescue the victims.

“As I speak with you now, our men are in the forest for rescue operations. I’ll update you,” he said.

The abduction of the students is not the first time bandits will kidnap college students in Zamfara state.

In August 2021, bandits had stormed the Zamfara College of Agriculture in Bakura local government area of the state and abducted 15 students in an attack where four persons, including a police officer and three gatemen, were killed.

