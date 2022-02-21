Again, bandits attack Niger communities, kill 8, abduct 14

Eight persons, including five women and three children, have been killed, while 14 others were kidnapped by gun wielding bandits who attacked some communities in Niger State.

The affected communities, Gpekure, Makuba and Galapai, all in Shiroro Local Government Area, were invaded on Sunday morning, according to the Secretary of the Niger State Vigilante Corps in the LGA, Ayuba Dakko, who confirmed the attacks.

“In Gpekure, they burnt houses and foodstuff, killed seven persons and kidnapped five women and two men,” Dakko said in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

“After that, they invaded Makuba where they killed one person. The attack happened on Sunday, at about 1am.

“They also attacked Galapai where they kidnapped seven persons.

READ ALSO: Police kills bandits, rescues 20 hostages in Niger

“There is nobody remaining in those communities now. People have fled to IDP camps in Zumba, Gwada and GDSS, Shiroro.

“I slept in the bush yesterday. We the vigilantes couldn’t confront them because we don’t have the types of weapons they have,” Dakko added.

A resident of Gbekure who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the bandits had laid siege to the communities since Friday night when they first launched an attack on Gpekure, before moving to the nearby communities where they also carried out attacks.

“The bandits first attacked Gpekure on Friday without any resistance. The following days, Saturday and Sunday, they moved to Makuba and Galapai where they also attacked, killed some women and kidnapped other people. We are begging the government to come to our aid as we are helpless whenever these bandits attack us. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now