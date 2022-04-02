Again, bandits invade Kaduna communities, kill three, abduct 20

Three persons have been confirmed killed and 20 others abducted in a fresh bandits attack on two communities in Kaduna State on Friday night.

The bandits reportedly invaded Ungwar Maiduniya and Ungwar Bulus in Sab Chiefdom of Chikun local government area of the state at about 11:40p.m, while the indigenes had retired for the night, and attacked them.

According to a resident of one of the affected communities, Ishaku Sheyin who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Saturday, two people were killed in Ungwar Maiduniya while the third person was hacked to death in Ungwar Bulus.

“From what I was told, it was like a state of war. The people had already gone inside their homes for the night when the bandits attacked, taking them by surprise.

“They were shooting everywhere while the indigenes tried to run for their lives.

“The bandits killed two people in Ungwar Maiduniya while a third person was killed in Ungwar Bulus.

“From a rough headcount, not less than 20 people were kidnapped in both villages while many were also injured.

“But it is likely that more people have been abducted by the bandits as we cannot be very specific at the moment. I am on my way to the village now and will update you on developments,” Sheyin said.

Calls to the Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, were not responded to at the time if filing this report.

