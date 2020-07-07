Again, bandits invade Katsina community, kill 15 farmers

Katsina State Police Command, has confirmed the gruesome murder of 15 farmers by bandits at Yar Gamji village in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday.

The Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah said the bandits who were over 200 invaded the community, in the wee hours of the day.

“About 15 persons were killed in the attack. The bandits, numbering over 200, came on motorcycles armed with AK-47 rifles, shooting and killing the farmers.

“At present our people are on ground and I am expecting a detailed report on their confrontation with the bandits.”

This is following a bandits’ attack on Friday and Saturday last week in Batsari and Matazu local government areas, killing two while six persons including the All Progressives Congress chairman in Matazu LGA, Alhaji Yushau Dissi were kidnapped.

