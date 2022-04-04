Again, bandits invade Zamfara community, kill security commissioner’s son, four others

No fewer than five people, including a security commissioner’s son, were killed by gunmen who invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday night.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen stormed the community during night prayers.

One of the victims of the attack was the son of retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and the state’s Commissioner for Security Affairs, Mamman Tsafe, identified as Abba.

A resident, Aliyu Haruna, who spoke with Ripples Nigeria, said that no fewer than five people were killed in the attack.

“The attack started around 9:30 pm when we started to hear the sound of gun shots in the community. Apart from the people killed, some people were kidnapped.

“The attack lasted more than 40 minutes as the gunmen shot continuously”, he added.

As of the time of filing this report, no statement had been released by the police command in the affected area.

Given the tsunami of security crises ravaging most communities in the North West, residents have expressed their disappointment in the Buhari-led administration.

