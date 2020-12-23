Again, bandits kill seven, kidnap three in Kaduna

Bandits have once again killed seven people, injured four, while three others were kidnapped in separate attacks in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State in the night of Tuesday, December 22.

The first attack, according to the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, happened at Katarma village when the bandits, numbering about twenty and armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the community and took the residents unawares.

Aruwa added that on the same night, another set of bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward in the same Chikun local government and kidnapped three persons.

Aruwa added that the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered the police to carry out intensive investigations, Aruwa said:

“The bandits killed seven persons identified as follows: Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan, Ali Hassan, Tsoho Wasa, Gabriel Ahmadu, Dogara Sarki and Shekwolo Yohanna.

“The residents disclosed that the following persons sustained injuries: Zamai Pada, Nuhu Bulus, Bani Sarki and Isa’ac Danjuma.

“The government also received reports that the bandits kidnapped three herders identified as: Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal and Maryam Wada.

“Governor El-Rufai has ordered security agencies to conduct investigations at these locations, and the government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.”

