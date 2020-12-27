Again, Boko Haram attacks Borno communities

The dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, yet again, attacked communities in Borno State on the night of December 26, forcing residents to flee into forests and mountains to avoid being killed.

It was gathered that the terrorists rode into the Mandara Girau community located in Biu local government area of the state, in nine Toyota Hilux vans, shooting sporadically.

The insurgents were said to have proceeded through Girau to other nearby villages like Debiro, Tashan Alade, Tirgitu, and Shaffa, shooting sporadically, looting food items, and setting houses ablaze.

The frightened villagers were said to have fled into the forests and nearby mountains where they hid for hours.

From there, the insurgents were said to have moved to Garkida town in Gombi local government area of Adamawa State which they had earlier attacked on December 24, and killed over 20 people.

They also set ablaze vehicles and trucks belonging to a construction company while about five people were reportedly abducted.

