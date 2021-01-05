Again, Boko Haram attacks Chibok community, kills 5

The people of Kwada village Chibok local government area of Borno State have once again come under heavy attack as Boko Haram insurgents invaded the community in the night of Monday, January 4.

According to Allen Manasseh, the Media Director of Kibaku Area Development Union, an umbrella body for the Chibok community, the attack resulted in the death of a five people including a female Christian leader, and the burning of several houses including those of two younger brothers of the late Rev. Lawam Andimi, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika local government area of Adamawa State who was killed by the insurgents last year.

Manasseh who spoke with HumAngle, a humanitarian platform, said after attacking the Kwada village, the terrorists headed to Sabon Gari town in Damboa local government area and also wreaked havoc there.

Read also: Scores of Boko Haram terrorists eliminated, hideouts destroyed –DHQ

Manasseh added that some soldiers who came to the community to repel the insurgents were also killed in the attack.

“As a community, we commiserate with the families of the victims, the soldier and the woman killed in the attack,” Manasseh said.

“This further reiterates our position as a community that we are under siege and all our communities could be attacked at any time.

“People do not know what we are going through in Chibok and other communities on the outskirts of Borno State. I can tell you that since Boko Haram started, communities in Chibok have been attacked over 70 times and every time they attack us, they kill our people like chicken, and kidnap others. We have lost more than 10,000 people to the insurgents.”

Join the conversation

Opinions