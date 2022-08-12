Again, Buhari begs ASUU to suspend 6-month-old strike

For the third time in three months, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its ongoing strike.

The president made the call at the maiden Special Convocation Ceremony and conferment of Honourary Degree of Doctor of Letters on the Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, by the University of Maiduguri.

Buhari had on July 11 urged the striking university lecturers to suspend the strike in the interest of the students who had been at home for more than four months at the time.

He made a similar call at the 19th National Productivity Day and conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) on some eminent Nigerians on May 13.

The president had during a meeting with the government agencies involved in the negotiation with ASUU a few weeks ago given the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, a 14 days ultimatum to resolve the dispute with the union.

The ultimatum ended last week with the union extending the strike which commenced on February 14 for another 30 days.

President Buhari, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said ASUU’s decision to continue the strike despite the progress in negotiation between both parties was counter-productive.

He insisted that such prolonged interruption in the education sector was undermining efforts at developing the nation’s human resources.

The president said: “It’s more appropriate that we say something about this ASUU strike because we are celebrating Alhaji Indimi who is celebrated hugely for the advancement of quality education not only in this country.

“In this regard, I want to urge ASUU to call off the strike and return to the classroom.”

