Again, Buhari begs ASUU to suspend five-month-old strike

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday begged the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its five-month-old strike.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 to protest the non-implementation of the agreements reached with the Federal Government.

The union had extended the strike three times since it commenced about 150 days ago.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call when some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators, and other party leaders paid him Sallah homage in Daura, Katsina.

This was the second time President Buhari will appeal to ASUU to suspend the strike.

The president during the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations held in May in Abuja appealed to the union to consider the plight of the students and end the strike.

And on Monday, he urged the varsity lecturers to reconsider their stand on the strike, saying the industrial action would have consequences on families and national development.

Buhari said: “We hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike. Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake.

“Colonial type education was geared towards producing workers in government. Those jobs are no longer there. Our young people should get education to prepare them for self-employment. Now education is for the sake of education.

“Through technology, we are much more efficient. We should encourage our children to get an education, not only to look for government jobs.

“By this time next year, I will have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best.



“If you are greedy, you won’t look around to see what is happening with those who are less endowed.

“The observation that I abandoned my base was made by the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Faruk, at the Eid prayer ground. He held the microphone and told everyone that the last time I was in Daura was during the Eid-el-Kabir of 2021.

“In 10 to 11 months, I will come here. I have a better house in Kaduna, but it is too close to Abuja.’’

He encouraged the APC leaders to continue working for the good of the people and the country.

The president added: “We are a lucky people, and we need to reflect more on where we are coming from.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best.”

