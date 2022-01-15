Again, Buhari commits Nigeria’s security to God

President Muhammadu Buhari, has once again, committed the security of Nigeria and its citizens to the hands of God, expressing hopes that the almighty will listen to the prayers of Nigerians and intervene.

Buhari, who made this divine appeal on Friday when he recieved the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement World-Wide, Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said his administration had done its very “best on security and will continue to do more in a bid to deal with the situation,” but a divine intervention was also needed.

“We have done our best, and we will continue to do more by pursuing coherent and consistent policies to deal with terrorism. I hope God will listen to our prayers,” the President said.

Buhari again called on Nigerians to be fair to his government in assessing the insecurity in the country by reflecting on what obtained when he took over in 2019 and where the country was six years after coming to power.

Read also: Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity – Buhari

The Grand Khalifa was in Nigeria on the invitation of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State who led him on the visit to the State House to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

Ganduje, who was accompanied by the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, said the state government invited the Tijjaniyya World Leader to the country to lead Muslim faithful in prayer considering the complexities around the insecurity in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now