Again, Buhari goes to Daura on four-day visit

Exactly 49 days after his last visit to Daura, Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday left Abuja for his hometown on a four-day official visit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said President Buhari would return to Abuja on Tuesday.

The president had travelled to Daura on a similar visit on December 11 last year.

Buhari’s last visit to Katsina coincided with the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankura local government area of the state by armed bandits.

The students were released a few days later in Tsafe, Zamfara State.

Shehu wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit.

“The president is expected to return to the nation’s capital on Tuesday.”

