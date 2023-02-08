News
Again, Buhari meets Emefiele on naira redesign
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Although issues discussed at the meeting which took place shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting have not been made public, there are insinuations that the Supreme Court’s ruling which restrained the Federal Government from going ahead with the February 10 deadline for the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation was discussed by the two leaders.
The meeting was the second between Buhari and Emefiele in the last 24 hours.
The president had on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the CBN governor and leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum in a bid to find a lasting solution to the scarcity of the naira notes and other challenges associated with the redesign of the country’s currency.
Read also:Lai Mohammed claims opposition’s court order reason Buhari can’t end citizens’ pain from naira scarcity
A seven-member panel of the apex court had earlier on Wednesday stopped the federal government, CBN, and the 27 banks in the country from ending the use of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 as a legal tender on February 10.
The court delivered the ruling in an application filed by Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
