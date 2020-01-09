Again, Buhari overrides minister, reinstates sacked NBET MD

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reinstated the sacked Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET), Marilyn Amobi.

This is the second in less than one week, the President will overrule the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, on disciplinary measures taking against heads of agencies and parastatals in the ministry.

The President on Monday nullified the indefinite suspension of the former Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, who had since resumed as the Special Representative to the United Nations Secretary-General on Sustainable Energy.

READ ALSO: IGP to UNIT COMMANDERS: Police brutality, other unprofessional conducts ‘most intolerable’

Mamman had also ordered Amobi to step down from her position in December 2019 in a bid to restore sanity in the management of the agency.

He later appointed the agency’s General Manager Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, as the managing director, albeit, in an acting capacity.

However, President Buhari, in a memo issued by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has directed Ewelukwa to step aside for Amobi to return as NBET managing director.

The agency was also moved from the Ministry of Power to Finance.

Join the conversation

Opinions