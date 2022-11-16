News
Again, Buhari promises to leave behind a safer Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to leave a safer country when he leaves office in 2023.
The President gave the reassurance during the launch of the Emblem for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari had on several occasions promised to leave behind a secure and more prosperous country next year.
Nigeria under Buhari better than some developed countries —Yahaya Bello
The event, which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, ministers, and heads of security services, among others.
The president also donated N10 million to the appeal fund.
He charged public-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations to support veterans and families of the fallen heroes whose past sacrifices have kept the country together.
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
