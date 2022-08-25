Entertainment
Again, Buju, Ruger fight on Twitter
Nigerian recording artistes, Buju and Ruger have taken to their various social media platforms to berate each other once again.
This is coming several weeks after they were at loggerheads after Ruger claimed to be a better artiste than his counterpart.
The feud began on Thursday afternoon after singer Buju, who is also known as BNXN, released his sophomore EP titled ‘Bad Since 97’.
Following the release, BNXN took to Twitter to tweet a celebratory post of his album reaching the number one spot on Nigeria’s Apple Music Album Chart.
Read also:‘I insisted on my right as Nigerian,’ Singer Buju clarifies remark on disagreement with police
In the post, BNXN used the caption “What if I, What if I, What if I…Cook” which is likely a derivation of Ruger’s hit single ‘Girlfriend’.
What if I 🤔 what if I 🤔what if I 🤔COOOKKKK👨🏽🍳 #BadSince97 https://t.co/y3KrVJGkEG pic.twitter.com/1jRHFrDZDT
— Benson (@BNXN) August 25, 2022
Infuriated by Buju’s dig on the social media platform, Ruger immediately came at his colleague. Attacking Buju, Ruger unexpectedly dubbed his colleague a ‘fatty bum bum‘.
Ruger tweeted “Get a solo hit then talk to me fatty bum bum”.
Get a solo hit then talk to me fatty bum bum
— da Ruger gon screw u🔫🏴☠️♎️ (@rugerofficial) August 25, 2022
Buju later dubbed Ruger, ‘Baba Fryo’ referencing his use of ‘eye patch’.
He wrote,
“Baba Frayo swag-jacking pirate”
Baba Frayo swag-jacking pirate
— Benson (@BNXN) August 25, 2022
This would be the second time in many months that both artistes would be feuding against each other.
