Again, Bwala lashes Obi, condemns quality of boreholes donated to northern communities

Former spokesman for the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, had again taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi.

Bwala’s grouse this time is over the quality of the boreholes he (Obi) donated to some communities in Northern Nigeria.

In his recent tour of the North, the former Anambra State governor had donated boreholes to some communities in Kaduna, Sokoto and others.

But the gesture has elicited comments from many Nigerians with some commending him while others including Bwala, criticised the donation.

This is not the first time Bwala has faulted Obi, as he has recently taken a liking to criticizing the former anambra governor.

The former Adamawa lawmaker took to his verified X handle to knock holes in the quality of the boreholes Obi donated to the communities, saying: “You only need to see @PeterObi water corporation when he was a governor to understand why he sponsored that borehole that is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience,” Bwala wrote.

“That is his style of governance. You cannot give what you don’t have. I am so happy that the demographics he deceived in the 2023 elections are wiser now,” Bwala said.

https://twitter.com/BwalaDaniel/status/1778381851607855541?t=rJFF8yKWaxUYiIJMC0uQsQ&s=19

