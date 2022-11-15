Again, Court annuls Taraba APC governorship primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again, nullified the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

In October, Bwacha was sacked by another Federal Court in Jalingo, the state capital, in a different case instituted by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, Chief David Sabo Kente, who disputed the result of the APC gubernatorial primary held on May 26.

The ruling which was given on Monday by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, was the outcome of a suit filed by the senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf.

Justice Egwuatu, in his ruling, declared that based on submissions made before him by all the concerned parties, the primary election conducted by the APC on May 26 upon which the party announced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as its candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial elections, was a nullity.

The petitioner, while reacting to the ruling, said it was a victory for democracy driven by internal party democracy.

Read also:Appeal Court nullifies Akpabio’s nomination as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Yusuf who spoke to journalists after the judgement, said the party primary that produced Senator Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate was a charade which made him to go to court to fight against it.

“The judgement given on the case I filed against the purported winner of APC governorship primary in Taraba State on 26th May 2022, the party itself and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is a welcome development as far as internal party democracy is concerned.

“I am not against my party or any member but strictly for due process in doing things, which was thrown to the winds in the purported APC governorship primary in Taraba State.

“I am happy that the required windows have been provided for all interested parties, from the aspirants to the party executives and INEC, to do the right thing with the ordered fresh primary election,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now