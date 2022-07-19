Again, court declares rescheduled PDP’s governorship primary in Ebonyi invalid

Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Tuesday declared the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary in Ebonyi State invalid.

This was the second time the court would nullify the primary election held on June 4 and June 5.

The party had earlier disregarded the result of the governorship primary held in May and produced Dr. Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii as its candidate in the state.

The rescheduled primary produced Senator Obinna Ogba as the PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi.

After the court rejected the rescheduled election, the party approached the Appeal Court to reverse the verdict.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi PDP in disarray as faction withdraws from rescheduled primaries

The appellate earlier on Tuesday ordered a fresh hearing of the suit by the lower court.

At the proceeding, Justice Riman declared Chukwuma Odii as PDP’s authentic governorship candidate in Ebonyi.

He said the repeated primary was invalid because it was not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge said: “The rescheduled primary was not done in line with the law.

“We, therefore, recognise the primary election of May 28 and 29 that elected Odii as governorship candidate in Ebonyi and that is our judgment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now