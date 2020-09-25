Again, court restrains NLC, TUC from going ahead with planned strike over fuel price hike | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ibrahim Galadima of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday stopped the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on a nationwide strike on September 28.

The judge gave the directive while ruling on an exparte application filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The Acting Director of the Department Civil Litigation of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Maimuna Shiru, and one Mr. Tijjani Gazali, filed the application on behalf of the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: FUEL HIKE: Court stops NLC, TUC planned rally

The judge had on Thursday restrained the labour unions from going ahead with the planned nationwide rally to protest the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff by the federal government.

The unions had earlier in the week vowed to go ahead with the protest on September 28 in a bid to force the government to reverse the decisions.

Join the conversation

Opinions