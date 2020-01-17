Latest Politics

Again, Court sacks Ifeanyi Ubah as Senator

January 17, 2020
Ifeanyi Ubah risks death row for allegedly diverting N11bn PMS, DSS says
By Ripples Nigeria

The High Court, Abuja has sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from the Senate for allegedly presenting a forged National Examination Council certificate for the election that made him a senator.

Details shorty…

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!