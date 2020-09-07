Again, Cynthia Morgan calls out Jude Okoye, says he owes her N7m

Dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan who now prefers to be known as Madrina has again called out her former record label boss, Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye over money she claims he owes her.

The ‘German Juice’ crooner took to her Instastory on Sunday claiming that Jude Okoye owes her the sum of N7m and also used the medium to call out her former manager, Joy Tongo attaching “RIP” tag to her photo.

She wrote; “Pay me my money @judeengees.

“@joytongo, tell your brother to pay me my money. N7 million if not more…

Cynthia Morgan’s latest outburst comes after she admitted that she erred in her altercation with her former boss over contractual disagreement and her unceremonious exit from Northside Entertainment.

The musician who had earlier accused Jude Okoye of not promoting her brand and that he took over her Vevo accounts in addition to stopping her from using her stage name said that she did not reveal her past on social media to gain sympathy.

According to her, she would have made her revelation years ago if that was her intention.

“I did not talk about Jude Okoye and my past because I want sympathy from Nigerians,” the talented singer said.

Morgan in a touching open-letter to Nigerians titled “Letter from Cynthia Morgan, which she posted on her Instagram page during the week, confessed that she erred, even as the other parties involved in the matter had their fair share of the blame.

