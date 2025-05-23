Again, David Hundeyin bombs Sowore, calls him ‘paid activist’

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has once again, hit out at former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, describing him as a paid activist who pretends to be an advocate of the masses while acting as a front for foreign intelligence agencies.

In a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, Hundeyin compared Sowore to a Kenyan activist, Boniface Mwangi, whom he also described as a paid activist who is also sponsored by some of the agencies who fund Sowore, saying they both do the same style of activism which are geared towards lining their pockets.

He also accused the two of preventing genuine activism and revolution by fronting as genuine activists but rather are being used by US agencies to stop those who have a real interest in advocating for the masses.

“In both Kenya and Nigeria, you people still haven’t realised that these celebrity activist types who receive generous funding and support from the U.S. government via its many NGO fronts, are at best like this guy – pretending to do valuable work while actually taking a free ride on your credulity. And that’s the best case scenario, because their real job is much more malevolent,” the journalist wrote.

“Boniface Mwangi and Yele Sowore are literally the same person. The only difference is that one of them has a Kenyan accent and the other has a Nigerian accent.

“They even share the same American funder (Ford Foundation), and they have both made multiple Hollywood attempts at running for public office that they knew they had no chance at winning. One of them even made a movie out of it.

“Most importantly, they both exist to play an important role for the external interests that maintain a chokehold over both countries – their job is to place their faces and their narrative in front of any resistance or revolutionary movement that brews organically, so as to take control of it on behalf of their funding interests and misdirect it somewhere harmless where it fizzles out.

“Sowore attempted to do it with #EndSARS and successfully did it with #EndBadGovernance, and Boniface did the exact same thing with #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #RutoMustGo.

“Organised civil society in Africa is part of the empire’s colonial infrastructure. You would think with all the noise made about USAID, the bigger point would have been made by now.

“These people are not helping you or doing you a favour, as if they invented the concept of resistance and revolution, or it wouldn’t happen without them.

“They are the gatekeepers who ACTIVELY prevent real revolution from happening. That’s what they receive hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of US intelligence/NGO slush funds for every year.

“These men that you think are “heroes” are actually some of your biggest opps and I don’t know how you have not realised this yet. I can’t understand how you can’t see it.”

On Monday, Hundeyin had also slammed Sowore whom he said is a front and undercover agent for the agencies whose major task is to destabilize African countries through subterfuge.

He had specifically mentioned some of the agencies allegedly sponsoring Sowore’s platform to include the Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation and Omidyar Network, who are all US agencies, adding that President Bola Tinubu is also working for the same agencies.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now