Business Latest

Again, Discos, TCN propose fresh electricity tariff increase

February 10, 2020
New $210m power transmission lifeline may prove a big joke given Nigeria’s poor distribution infrastructure
By Ripples Nigeria

Power Distribution Companies (Discos) in the country and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have approached the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) with a view to reviewing electricity tariffs upward again.

Reports say the new request resulted from the necessity to factor in changes in macroeconomic parameters and other circumstances influencing the efficiency of the Discos and the TCN.

The NERC had in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for 2020 for the 11 Discos said consumers would pay more for power, beginning from 1st April this year.

However, the House of Representatives intervened in the aftermath of a countrywide public protest, calling on the Nigerian government to shelve the proposed electricity tariff hike.

According to a document from the NERC, the planned upward review of electricity rates, mooted by the Discos and the TCN “seeks to ensure that the utilities recover their full efficient costs with reasonable return on the assets invested in the business.”

The NERC added that the review was equally intended to actualise the recovery of the Discos’ revenue requirement by means of fair electricity rates.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!