Again, DSS raises alarm on planned unrest in Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted Nigerians of plans by some individuals to violently disrupt the peace of the country.

The DSS’ spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, warned those planning to disrupt the peace of the country to rethink.

The secret police had on March 11 raised a similar alarm and urged aggrieved politicians to approach the court to address their concerns on the outcome of the just concluded elections.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services, again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

“Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech, and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the federal, state, and parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.”

